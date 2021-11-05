This Black Friday deal is $618 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11500T 1.5GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: s010o7090mffusvi
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ2" to get $60 under our mention from last week and save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- DVD/RW drive
It's a savings of $485. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $1,159.99 (low by $70).
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "10DEALSG3410" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wepad Computer Mall via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
Shop a range of discounted desktop models at up to 45% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i3 Small Desktop for $449 ($364 off).
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save on a range of servers from $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T150 10th-Gen G6405T Tower Server for $615 ($510 off).
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1002
It's $30 under our September mention, $514 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 (720p) anti-glare LED-Backlit Display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $924 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|40%
|--
|$909
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register