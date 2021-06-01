DeWalt Rapid Load 7-Pc. Hammer Drill Bit Set for $7 for Ace Rewards Members

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- for masonry, concrete, rock, and more
- 3-flats on shank reduce slippage
- 3/16" to 1/2" sizes
- Model: DW5207
- UPC: 787721788096, 785533709049, 716080033219, 028874052079, 044905096775
These start around $10 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
Most sellers charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's half of the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" HiPerf MAS blade
- Model: DW4725
- UPC: 028877328812, 617237997548, 028877328881
That's the lowest price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has dropped to $145 after the in-cart discount. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
- auxiliary handle and guard
- 0.08" line pre-wound in spool
- Model: DCST920P1
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a range of tools and hardware, including laser guides and drill bits. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
From gift card incentives, to free tools, batteries, and more, find deal on over 70 items. You can get even more savings by applying code "27612" to get $5 off orders over $25, or code "274196" takes $20 off $100+. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping varies by item. If free shipping doesn't apply, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Pole Saw Kit w/ $90 gift card for $399 (low by $70, thanks to the gift card).
Apply coupon code "JUNE1" to save 10% off on select regular-priced items, including sheds and deck boxes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- It's for Ace Rewards members only. It's free to join. Discount will be applied to eligible items after code is entered in cart.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Build-Well 5 ft. x 3 ft. Metal Horizontal Storage Shed for $260.99 after coupon ($29 off).
- Some exclusions apply.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on decor, tools, grills, and more, with over 250 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Louisiana Grills Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 ($150 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- made of high speed steel
- quick change hex shank
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16.5-lb. capacity
- removable dividers
- ball-bearing slides and heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17804
- UPC: 885432451701, 076174707069, 885565289707, 885442900688, 784497835344, 709317307511, 885661348018, 885162077806, 885674201379
That's the lowest price we could find by $52.
Update: It's now $77.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cruise Line via Amazon.
- This item is expected back in stock on May 23, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- compatible with DEWALT 20 volt MAX tools
- no memory; less self-discharge
- 20V max battery voltage
- Model: DCB205
- UPC: 787721477471, 885911362801, 696498590255, 746297283213, 700735728360
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 3/8" and 1/2" sized chucks
- Model: DW5207
- UPC: 787721788096, 785533709049, 716080033219, 028874052079, 044905096775
