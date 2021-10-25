That's the lowest price we could find by $23, although most sellers charge at least $199. Buy Now at eBay
- Add this tool to your cart to see the final price.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 15" cutting swath
- variable speed trigger
- bump feed head with 1 quick-load spool of 0.08" dual line installed
- Model: DCST970B
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $60 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RenogySolarUS via Amazon.
- backlit LCD screen
- corrosion-resistant aluminum frame
- integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10-amp motor
- 14" dethatch path
- foldable handle
- stainless steel tines
- cushione grip
- bale switch
- integrated cord lock
Save $41 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500 starting watts w/ 1200 running watts
- low idle for extended runtime
- 9cc OHV 4-Stroke engine
- Model: AP1500i
If fall were a painting, then these tools would help make your yard and gardens a part of the canvas. Plus, they will save a lot of cash on wallets already feeling a little thinner these days. Shop pressure washers, electric lawn mowers, snow blowers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Sun Joe Electric Lawn Dethatcher for $89.99 ($50 below new).
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
This is the lowest price we found by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 30 bits and 1 bit tip holder
- adjustable belt clip
- Model: DWAX200
- UPC: 885911298124, 720698250012, 745332030980
It's double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose pickup to avoid the $8.99 shipping fee.
- removable cups
- anti-rust metal latches
- Model: DWST14825
- UPC: 076174711899
