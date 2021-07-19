DeWalt 8-1/4" 15A Compact Table Saw for $320 for members

It's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- rack and pinion telescoping fence rails
- 24.5" of rip capacity
- onboard storage
- Model: DWE7485
- UPC: 885911656450
Published 1 hr ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- knurled control ring
- DirectTorque technology
- polished chrome vanadium finish
- removable power tools accessory case
- Model: DWMT73801
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
DeWalt Magnetic Tough Case 15-Piece for $20

That's a savings of $10 off the list price.
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
Lowe's: Buy One Select Power Tool, Get One Free Tool

Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT.
Northern Tool Clearance Sale: deals on tools, equipment, and more

There are literally hundreds of items in this sale including construction materials and tools, commercial trucking equipment, clothing, and much more.
Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Klutch Auto-Rewind 50-Ft. Air Hose Reel for $99.99 ($30 off).
Ryobi One+ 18V 4Ah Battery 2-Pack w/ Free Bonus Tool for $99

You can choose from 16 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $59.
Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Amazon: DeWalt Power Tools, from $99

Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan.
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $99 ($42 off).
Ace Hardware: Light Bulbs, from $3

Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs.
Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Hardware: Summer Savings Sale: deals on grills, tools, and more

Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.)
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Hardware: Red Hot Buys: deals on tools, patio furniture, and more

Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members.
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Hardware: Craftsman Tools Sale: up to $70 off + support charity

Save up to $70 off a selection of 76 Craftsman hand and power tools while supporting Children's Miracle Network at the same time.
Select items may require membership (free to join) for full discounted prices, other prices may drop in checkout.
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $180 (low by $19).
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
DeWalt ToughSystem Tool Box for $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $6.
- stacking latches
- side grab carrying handle
- measures 21.76" x 12.87" x 10.8"
- made of heavy-duty foamed Polypropylene
- Model: DWST08205
DeWalt Portable Tool Box for $20

That's $2 under what other retailers charge.
This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Brushless motor
- Variable speed control from 8,000 and 12,000-OPM
- Low profile height
- Replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad
- Texturized rubber over mold grip
- Carrying bag and dust bag
- Model: DCW210D1
- UPC: 885911620901
It's $37 under list price.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Portability: Compact size for ease of transportation and storage
- Easy adjustments: Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate
- Variety of cuts: 24.5 inches of rip capacity for ripping 4x8 plywood or OSB sheets
- Power: 15 Amp, 5800 rpm motor
- Onboard storage: Onboard storage provides easy access to the site pro guarding components and push stick when not in use
- Guaranteed tough: Metal roll cage ensures job site durability
- Model: DWE7485
- UPC: 885911656450
