eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit
$365 $429
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" for a savings of $64, which drops it $11 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • DCD791 drill/driver
  • DCF887 impact driver
  • DCS570 circular saw
  • DCL040 flashlight
  • bag and battery
  • Model: DCK483D2
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 3 mos ago
DeWalt 4-Tool 20-volt MAX XR Brushless Combo Kit
$376 $429
free shipping

It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • DCD791 in cordless tools combo kit has a DEWALT built brushless motor which delivers up to 57% more run time
  • DCD791 in the cordless tool set has 3-Mode LED lights with a spotlight mode
  • DCF887 in the drill/impact driver combo kit has a DEWALT built brushless motor for longer run time
  • DCF887 has 3-speed settings for versatility with Precision Drive for added control
  • DCS570 uses a 7-1/4-inch Blade to provide 2-9/16-inch Cutting Capacity at 90 degrees
  • DCS570 has runtime to complete 330 crosscuts in 2x4 (pine)
  • DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 lumens.
  • Model: DCK483D2
  • UPC: 885911503006

Verified: 03/23/2021 · Save $53.27 off list · Free Shipping

