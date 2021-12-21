That's a saving of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED light
- 20-second trigger release delay
- both feature a brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 1,700 in-lbs of torque
- 2 batteries and charger
- Model: DCK275C2
Published 48 min ago
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- connectible ToughCase+ system storage cases
- S2-modifed and heat-treated steel
- magnetic drive guide
- full hex design
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- full hex design for increased bit tip strength
- heat treated for maximized torque
- connectable accessory storage system
- Model: DW2504TGTWR
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- 550 rpm motor w/ 11-Position clutch
- keyless chuck
- LED work light
- Model: BDCDD12C
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- belt clip, driver bit holder, auxiliary handle, and soft carry bag
- two 24V batteries (2.0Ah and 4.0Ah) and charger
- 2 variable speeds, up to 2,000rpm
- keyless 1/2" all-metal chuck
- 650-in-lbs of torque
- brushless motor
- Model: KDD 1424AB-03
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $116, which is a $60 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- drill
- impact driver
- two batteries
Follow the instructions below to get this deal – it's a savings of $129 compared to buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal:
- Add the Drill & Driver kit to your cart for $399.99
- Search "2010905" to see the Milwaukee M18 Sawzall Reciprocating Saw, and it to your cart
- In-cart, the saw will be free.
- includes 1/2" hammer drill, 1/4" hex impact driver, two M18 battery packs, one multi-voltage charger, belt clip, bit holder, and carrying case
- Model: 2997-22
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
