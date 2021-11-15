That's at least $25 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3/8" Cordless Drill/Driver (DCD710)
- LED Work Light (DCL510)
- Li-Ion battery
- 45-piece screwdriving accessory set (DW2166)
- kit bag
- Model: DCK214F1
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly betweek drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find. (Most stores charge $299.)
Update: It's now $159. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 XR 20V MAX batteries
- 2 compact 20V MAX batteries
- Model: DCB3244
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Save on impact drivers, saws, lights, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel CP Li-Ion Hex 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $99 ($109 off).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Choose power tools from brands like Bosch, Craftsman, DeWalt, and Kobalt. The free items offered with your purchase include batteries, blowers, drivers, sanders, flashlights, saws, and more, and you can select one before adding to cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt Power Detect XR 2-Tool 20V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $299 (low by $100, plus free tool with value up to $199 ).
That's the best we've seen at $2 under our September mention, and most stores charge $100 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimped wire
- internal holding plate
- Model: DW4920
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|31%
|--
|$89
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register