That's $31 less than Home Depot or Lowe's charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- A 2-year AllState warranty applies.
- Variable speed 0-430 rpm
- Motion activation variable speed and reversing control
- Compact design
- Model: DCF682N1R
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Choose from over 50 items. Spend $499 and save $175, spend $349 and save $90 or spend $199 and save $30. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items score free shipping, but those that don't can be picked up in the store.
- Add your item to the cart to see the discounted price.
- Limits may apply.
That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay in like new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- includes battery and charger
- variable-speed and reversing control
- front mounted LED
- Model: DCF682N1
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- extension pole with up to 15-foot reach
- metal bucking strip and tree hook
- brushless motor for up to 96 cuts per charge
- 8" low kick back full compliment bar and chain
- auto oiling
- Model: DCPS620M1
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Purchase an eligible power tool from Milwaukee, Makita, RYOBI, or RIDGID and receive a free tool or battery. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- rare earth neodymium magnet
- 2-piece design
- Model: B-35097
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
It's $11 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fitment for use on all major brands
- no adapter required
- variety set of blades
- Model: DWA4216
- UPC: 885911318969
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$43
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register