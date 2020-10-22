New
Refurb DeWalt 8V MAX1/4 in Inline Screwdriver Kit
$43 $80
free shipping

That's $31 less than Home Depot or Lowe's charge. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 2-year AllState warranty applies.
  • Variable speed 0-430 rpm
  • Motion activation variable speed and reversing control
  • Compact design
  • Model: DCF682N1R
