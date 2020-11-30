New
Ace Hardware · 59 mins ago
DeWalt 52-Piece Drill Drive Set w/ Tape Measure
$15 for Ace Reward members $36
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start around $10.
  • 6 titanium drill bits
  • 9-foot tape measure
  • 9 power bits
  • 1/4" nutsetter
  • 5/16" nutsetter
  • bit holder
  • 33 insert bits
  • Model: DWAF1245
  • Expires 11/30/2020
