It's $337 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
That's the best we've seen and a low over most stores by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes tool bag & batteries
- LED lights
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
- 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
- 20V MAX LED work light
- battery charger
- owner's manual
- Model: DCK677D2
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Apply coupon code "TAKRTSL50AC" for a savings of $15. That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Inies via Amazon.
- includes a flex shaft attachment and shield
- 135-watt motor
- variable speed control
- for use in grinding, sanding, polishing, engraving, and more
- Model: RTSL50AC
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's the best price we could find by $20, although most major retailers charge around $130 and above. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Yellow.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The discount applies in cart.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
It's $176 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dcd771 20 volt max Lithium Ion 1/2 In compact drill driver delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power to complete a wide range of applications
- Dcs381 20 volt max Lithium Ion reciprocating saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade changes without touching blade or reciprocating shaft
- Dcs393 20 volt max Lithium Ion circular saw with 6 1/2 inch Carbide blade can cut 2 feet x 4 feet at a 45 degree angle in a single pass
- Dcs355 20 volt max Lithium Ion oscillating tool quick change accessory system allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches
- DCG412 20 volt max Lithium Ion 4 1/2 In grinder with 7000 RPM motor provides high power for cutting and grinding applications
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|$449 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$512
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|22%
|--
|$620
|Check Price
