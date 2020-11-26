New
DJI RoboMaster S1 Educational Robot
$449 $549
Features
  • supports Scratch 3.0 & Python
  • 4WD omnidirectional movement
  • 520°/65° Yaw/Pitch HD FPV camera
  • multiple combat & racing game modes
  • Model: CP.RM.00000103.01
