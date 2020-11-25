New
B&H Photo Video · 45 mins ago
DJI Mavic Air 2 with Anti-Collision Light & Cleaning Kit
$799 $909
free shipping

It's $110 under list price and a savings of $200 under what some stores charge for just the drone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • includes remote control
  • APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
  • steady or strobe light settings
  • up to 34 minutes of flight time
  • up to 4K60p video & 48MP images
  • Model: DJMAVICAIR2Q
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video DJI
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
uconn2011@yahoo.com
Amazon has combo set for 10% off, much better than this one.
4 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 12% -- $799 Buy Now