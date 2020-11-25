It's $110 under list price and a savings of $200 under what some stores charge for just the drone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- includes remote control
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
- steady or strobe light settings
- up to 34 minutes of flight time
- up to 4K60p video & 48MP images
- Model: DJMAVICAIR2Q
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Treat the lil ones with Barbie toys, Hot Wheels, trucks, Play-Doh, Fisher Price, and more this holiday season. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Dickie Toys Liebherr Road Loader for $8.99 (low by $11).
That's $4 under what you'd pay at most other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Save on a wide selection items including cameras, headphones, computers, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ Lens and Accessory Kit for $498 ($150 off).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
It's a $30 drop from last week's mention, $160 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- DJI standard warranty applies.
- panorama mode
- smartphone operation via the DJI GO app
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- integrated microphone & 3.5mm port for external mic
- Model: CP.ZM.000160.R
It's $50 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December
3rd10, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal stabilizer
- designed for mirrorless cameras
- extended grip mini tripod
- quick-release plate with 1/4"-20 screw
- Model: CP.RN.00000043.01
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 4K resolution
- microSD card slot
- measures 4.8" high
- 3-axis stabilized
- up to 4K60 video and 12MP photos
- Model: CP.ZM.00000097.03
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|12%
|--
|$799
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register