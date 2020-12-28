New
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
DJI Ronin-S 3-Axis Motorized Gimbal Stabilizer
$359 in cart $749
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $190. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • battery grip lasts up to 12-hours
  • one-handed operation
  • focus wheel
  • trigger and mode buttons for control
  • Model: CP.ZM.00000103.02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/30/2020
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video DJI
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 52% -- $359 Buy Now