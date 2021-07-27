DJI Pocket 2 Gimbal Camera Bundle for $379
Adorama · 1 hr ago
DJI Pocket 2 Gimbal Camera Bundle
$379 $434
free shipping

You'd pay at least $415 for the same items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • includes DJI Pocket 2 camera, SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD, Pgytech carrying case, and Ulanzi MT-11 tripod
  • camera includes 3-axis gimbal, four microphones, 64MP photo, and 8x zoom
  • Model: CP.OS.00000146.01 C
