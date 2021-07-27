DJI Pocket 2 Gimbal Camera Bundle for $379

You'd pay at least $415 for the same items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes DJI Pocket 2 camera, SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD, Pgytech carrying case, and Ulanzi MT-11 tripod
- camera includes 3-axis gimbal, four microphones, 64MP photo, and 8x zoom
- Model: CP.OS.00000146.01 C
Published 1 hr ago
Apply code "LUWHEAUN" to save $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gosxeon via Amazon.
- 2.7" LCD display
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 8-level adjustable LED light
- 8mm probe
- 180° rottation
- photo/video capabilities
- 3.28 extended length
Apply coupon code "50BGGJYX" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TopCam via Amazon.
- night vision
- built-in magnet
- motion detection
- smartphone app control w/ Android or iOS
That's the best price we could find for the camera alone by $30. Plus, you'll get a 1-year subscription to GoPro, which gives you unlimited cloud storage, camera replacement, $50 savings on up to three cameras, and up to 50% off at GoPro.com. Buy Now at GoPro
- 20MP photos
- rechargeable battery
- up to 5K video resolution
- includes extra battery & SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC Card
- Model: CHDHX-901-XX
Save $12 when you apply coupon code "FC2T9GE8". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in multiple colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by AbergBestDirect via Amazon.
- 2.7" LCD
- 8x digital zoom
- 1080p video recording
- Model: 20180112-BC
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 5" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064328
Save on hundreds of items and prep for schooling times ahead, with everything from laptops and keyboards to flash drives, cameras, amps, guitars, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Many items receive free shipping. Check the product page for shipping information.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $899 ($200 off).
That's $1,027 off list and $234 under what you'd pay for just the pair of floor standing speakers elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
That is a savings of $100 of the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
- 34-minute max flight time
- 10km video transmission
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
