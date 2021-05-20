DJI Mavic Air 4K Drone Fly More Combo for $599
Refurb DJI Mavic Air 4K Drone Fly More Combo
$599 $1,149
free shipping

It's $376 less than buying it new from DJI direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DJI Official Store via eBay.
  • 12MP camera w/ 4K video capture
  • 3-axis gimbal
  • GPS- and vision position-based navigation
  • 8GB internal storage
  • obstacle detection
  • 3 batteries w/ battery charging hub
  • carrying case & shoulder bag
  • extra parts and accessories
  • Model: CP.PT.00000165.02.E
