D-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Range Extender for $15

It's the lowest price we could find by $55 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- compact
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "MQJKZNNQ" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meshforce WiFi via Amazon.
- dual-band
- covers up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- includes 3 mesh points
- Model: M1-3P
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8 GHz quad-core processor
- transfer speeds up to 5,952 Mbps
- 8 external antennas
- Model: Archer AX6000
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|80%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
|Newegg
|$55 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register