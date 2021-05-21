D-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Range Extender for $15
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box D-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Range Extender
$15 $80
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $55 and the best deal we've seen.

  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
Features
  • compact
  • supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
  • 2 folding external antennas
  • Model: DAP-1620
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
