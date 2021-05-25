D-Link AC1750 WiFi Universal Range Extender for $24

That's $46 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new but ships in bulk packaging.
- No warranty information is provided.
- up to 450Mbps + 1,300Mbps Smart signal indicator
- dual band
- Model: DAP1720
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $55 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- compact
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
Clip the $10 on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- Model: RAX20-100NAS
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
