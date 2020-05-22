Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
CyberPower Standby RT650 650VA 400W 6-Outlet UPS
$64 $116
free shipping

Apply coupon code "5LTDTYSL72" to get the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 88 - 145 VAC adjustable voltage range
  • up to 10 minutes run time at half load
  • Model: RT650
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "5LTDTYSL72"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Battery Backups/UPSs Newegg CyberPower
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register