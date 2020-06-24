That's an overall great price since most stores charge at least $70. Buy Now at Newegg
- produces 8 different cuts of food
- includes one 40-oz. (5-cup) work bowl and 4 cutting cones
- angled feed tube and pusher
- straight feed tube and pusher
- recipe/instruction book
- Model: SSL-100
Published 15 min ago
This is $11 under our April mention of a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bahhinc via eBay.
- includes measuring scoop
- 5-setting browning control
- batter pour spout
- nonstick baking plates
- Model: WAF-V100
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Amazon has it for the same price.
- seven functions
- 5-quart ceramic pot
- 14 safety features
- Model: OP101
- UPC: 622356558150
That's the best price we could find by $20, Buy Now at Best Buy
- built-in sensory technology
- odorless
- takes up a cu. ft. of space
- Model: FC-30
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob
- 1.5 liter detachable water tank
- 15 bar pressure pump
- detachable drip tray
- features overheat and overpressure protection
- includes a ceramic espresso cup
- Model: CM4695DA-UL
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
Apply code "6BGSALE65" to get the best in-stock price we could find by $70. It's also $20 below our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
Save $95 on this showpiece for your next barbecue. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $49.97 on the freight delivery fee.
- insert system that includes a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal tray, and cast iron griddle
- 862 square inches of cooking area
- insulated lid and firebox with temperature gauge and commercial grade gasket seal
- low pellet sensor
- Model: SMK0036AS
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- non-stick interiors
- tempered glass covers
- drip-free rims
That's Amazon's best-ever price and the lowest we could find now by at least $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in White
