eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart 6-Quart 1000W Electric Pressure Cooker
$41 $51
free shipping

Use code "PAY20LESSCR" to drop the price, which is $59 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Lifestylebyfocus via eBay.
Features
  • digital thermostat
  • cool-touch handles
  • 5 programmable cooking settings
  • 99-minute time and LED countdown display
  • fingerprint-proof brushed stainless steel housing
  • Model: CPC600FR
  • Code "PAY20LESSCR"
  • Expires 1/17/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
