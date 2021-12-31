It's $43 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 5.5-qt. polished stainless steel bowl
- 500W motor
- 12 speeds
- includes chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and splash guard with pour spout
- Model: SM-50
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-setting temperature control
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, a 4-slot pancake plate, and tongs
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: WAF-300P1
- UPC: 086279058836, 086279169358
This is $28 less than a new one today and $8 under our October mention for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- slide-out crumb tray
- 5 toasting settings
- 7 shade settings
- 1,800 watts
- Model: CPT-640
- UPC: 086279175656
That's $3 under our October mention of a certified refurb model. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gun Metal (pictured), Silver, or Black.
- chop/grind touchpad controls
- bowl is dishwasher-safe
- auto-reverse blade
Apply coupon code "FSSLDDI4" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hyrix Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart pressure cookers
- made with stainless steel and silicone
- heat-resistant to 445°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: HC-MZH0006
It's a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- large capacity
- 7 cooking modes
- removable crumb tray
- includes rack, baking pan, & air fryer accessories
- Model: G9OCABSSPSS
Save anywhere from $10 to $80 on coffee makers, toaster ovens, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the GE Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven + Accessory Set for $149 ($70 off).
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $33.
Update: It's now $74.95. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Black.
- silicone handles
- tempered glass covers
- oven safe up to 350°
- titanium reinforced ceramic nonstick interior
- Model: 54C-11BK
- UPC: 086279135087
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup or pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, the $10.95 fee will apply.
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
- 8" slicing knife with blade guard
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
- stainless steel/ceramic blades
- dishwasher safe
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy-gauge aluminized steel
- Whitford Xylan nonstick coating
- Model: AMB-17CS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$160
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register