Published 1 hr ago
- Available in Brushed Chrome.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- produces up to 2 quarts in as little as 25 minutes
- double-insulated bowl
- large ingredient spout
- Model: CIM-60PC
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
Apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this deal. With the Kohl's Cash, that's $40 under last week's mention and even without the cash, it's the lowest price we've seen for this bread maker. (With the cash, it's the best deal today by $35.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online between November 28 and December 9.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- 12 preprogrammed menu options
- bake up to a 2-lb. loaf
- 3 crust shades
- LCD display
- Model: CBK110P1
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Shop and save on a selection of over 400 small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $8).
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney
- You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
- Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
Pickup in-store to save an extra 10% making it a total of $137 off list.
Update: An extra 15% discount is now applied with pickup, yielding a price of $59.49. Buy Now at Belk
- dishwasher safe
- includes 1.5-qt. saucepan w/ cover, 3-qt. saute pan w/ cover, 5-qt. stockpot w/ cover, 10" skillet, 15" baking pan, 10-pc. measuring cups & spoons, 9" nylon tongs, slotted turner, solid spoon, and slotted spoon
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
It's $205 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
