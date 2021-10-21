It's $12 under what you'd pay Crosley direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- 33 1/3 and 45 rpm
- full-size steel platter
- Model: C3A-RE
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Save on pro audio equipment, headphones, portable speakers, and more. Prices start at $15. Shop Now at JBL
Save on Bluetooth headphones, microphones, and wireless systems. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured are the JBL LIVE 660NC Bluetooth Headphones for $99.95 ($100 off).
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save up to 50% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic 442-Piece Bricks on a Roll for $20 ($10 off list).
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping orders of $35 or more.
That is $119 off list, a $32 drop from our April mention, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
That's a savings of $137 off list price and a massive $67 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
