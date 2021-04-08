TomTop · 57 mins ago
$265 $399
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TPCRSE" for a savings of $134. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- 4.3" HD color touchscreen
- 235mm x 235mm x 250mm printing area
- 80-100mm/s print speed
- resume printing
- includes 8GB SD card and 200g PLA filament sample
- Model: CR-6 SE
Details
Comments
Related Offers
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Creality Ender-3 Pro High Precision 3D Printer
$160 $206
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CEPRO" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75 filament diameter
- MK-10 extruder
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|TomTop
|33%
|--
|$265
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register