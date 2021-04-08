TomTop · 57 mins ago
Creality CR-6 SE 3D Printer
$265 $399
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TPCRSE" for a savings of $134. Buy Now at TomTop

Features
  • 4.3" HD color touchscreen
  • 235mm x 235mm x 250mm printing area
  • 80-100mm/s print speed
  • resume printing
  • includes 8GB SD card and 200g PLA filament sample
  • Model: CR-6 SE
  • Code "TPCRSE"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
