It's the best price we could find by $31. Plus, you bag a FREE 20V battery ($70 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 1-hour of runtime on a single charge
- self standing
- anti-tangle brush
- removeable battery
- Model: CMCVS001D1
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join).
- 7-ft. hose
- 2 locking extension wands
- utility nozzle
- wet nozzle
- standard filter
- Model: CMXEVBE17655
It's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
- Model: 79531083
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
That's $5 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 50-minute runtime
- Model: HFS115J10
Save on six models, starting from $150. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Vacuum for $179.99 (low by $20)
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Score some future savings with Lowe's. Spend $50 or more and you'll find what's 10% of that in gift card form at checkout. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You'll get a maximum of $30 in bonus gift cards.
- It applies to digital or physical cards.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
That's the best price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up).
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $16 shipping fee.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
