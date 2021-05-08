Craftsman V20 Battery Starter Kit for $79 + free Craftsman Bonus Tool

Save what amounts to about half off when you purchase one of eight Craftsman power tools and battery starter kit for one of the best discounts we've seen for these pairs. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Add the Craftsman V20 Battery Starter Kit to your cart, for $79.
- Next, add any one of these additional tools for free (an additional value of up to $80).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 Craftsman 20V MAX 2Ah Lithium Battery Packs and charger
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- heavy-duty steel construction
- full extension drawer slides
- 5" x 2" reinforced casters
- keyed internal locking system
- measures 26.5" x 18" x 37.5"
- Model: CMST22751BK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|--
|$79
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register