That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for just the batteries. Choose a bare tool from the list for free, which is an additional savings of $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- free tool options include a Craftsman 20V Jig Saw, Circular Saw, or Reciprocating Saw
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
Published 1 hr ago
This is the lowest shipped price we found by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 30 bits and 1 bit tip holder
- adjustable belt clip
- Model: DWAX200
- UPC: 885911298124, 720698250012, 745332030980
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- magnetic collars
- six 3-1/2-in power bits, 29 2-in power bits, 46 1-in insert bits, 7 HSS hex shank drill bits, 3 hex shank brad point drill bits, 4 hex shank spade bits
- Model: DTC-21106
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- piercing tips
- dagger blade
- depth gauges
- shaver notches
- compatible with most power tool brands
- Model: IBOA800-1
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's $16 cheaper than any other store.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
