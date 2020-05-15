Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 42 mins ago
Craftsman V20 2-Piece 20-volt Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit
$99 in cart $129
free shipping

That's $61 less than what Ace Hardware charges and the absolute best price we could find. (The battery alone is regularly $69!) Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • includes V20 String Trimmer, V20 Axial Blower, V20 2.0mAh Lithium Ion Battery, and V20 Charger
  • trimmer has a telescoping pole and automatic line advance
  • blower performs with up to 340 CFM and 90 MPH
  • Model: CMCK197D1
