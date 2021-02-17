It's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join).
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
-
Expires 2/28/2021
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- washable bowl & filter
- includes wall mountable charger
- Model: HNVC215B10
- UPC: 885911610681
Clip the $22 off on-page coupon and apply code "ITR52C3D" for a savings of $66. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- Sold by Aposen US via Amazon.
- 2 suction modes
- 24,000pa suction
- 5 stages of filtration
- up to 30 minutes of runtime per full charge
- Model: H250
Clip the $50 off on page coupon and apply code "TSPLYVEE" to save $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Save on a selection of saw blades for reciprocating and circular saws. Prices start at $12. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add two of the same blade to cart to qualify.
- Limit 1 free blade per order.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 8-1/4" x 5/8" Fine Finish Circular Saw Blade for $30.
Save $81 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In Stainless Steel.
- Opt for pickup to save on delivery fees.
- 494-square inch total cooking area
- lighted control knobs
- temperature gauge
- 29,000-BTU
- 2 burners
- Model: 65004001
That's a buck under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" Speed-Lok connector
- 6 drill bit sizes
- magnetic bit holder
- 7 x 1" driver bits
- 7 x 2" driver bits
- plastic carrying case
- Model: 964074
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 45 specialty tools and 12 1/4" drive tools
- forged ergonomic handles
- includes storage case
- Model: CMMT99446
- UPC: 885911653732
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 gallon
- Oil free pump
- 150 max PSI
- 13 piece accessory kit
- Model: CMEC6150K
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyed internal locking system
- 2/3" thick solid wood work surface
- includes drawer liner roll and drawer tray set
- measures 41" x 18" x 34"
- Model: CMST82777RB
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|14%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register