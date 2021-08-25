Craftsman 61-Piece SAE and Metric 3/8" Mechanics Tool Set for $40
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 61-Piece SAE and Metric 3/8" Mechanics Tool Set
$40
free shipping w/ $45

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Features
  • rust and corrosion resistant
  • chrome finish
  • Model: CMMT45061
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Lowe's Craftsman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's   -- $40 Buy Now