Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 2000 Series 10-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet
$399 $489
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $194. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • measures 52" x 37.5"
  • reinforced mounting casters
  • 18,532 cubic inches of storage
  • embossed top mat to protect surface
  • Model: CMST25210BK
