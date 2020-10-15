It's the lowest price we could find by $194. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 52" x 37.5"
- reinforced mounting casters
- 18,532 cubic inches of storage
- embossed top mat to protect surface
- Model: CMST25210BK
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on tool holders, cord organisers, utility hooks, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Most stores charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts a wide variety of fittings (listed on page)
- measures 33" x 16" x 4"
- rust resistant
- magnetic
- Model: 30-WGL-200GVB
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- four 48" snap rails
- 12 assorted hanging hooks (bike, U-hooks, etc)
- Model: 820909180128
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's

Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's

Save on a huge selection of washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, stove hoods, and more. Additionally, you can save up to an extra $500 off using the coupon codes below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
- Use code "470000000005840" to save $150 on $1,499 or more.
- Use code "470000000006700" to save $300 on $1,999 or more.
- Use code "470000000006762" to save $500 on $2,499 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-inch #2.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
It's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|18%
|--
|$399
|Buy Now
