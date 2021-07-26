Craftsman 2000 Series 37" 5-Drawer Tool Cabinet for $289

That's a savings of $80. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the truck delivery fee.
- drawers support 100-lbs. each
- 1,500-lb. load rating with 5" x 2" casters
- embossed top mat
- keyed internal locking system
- side handles
- Model: CMST98223BK
-
Expires 7/28/2021
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's $10 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" and 13" bags
- Model: CMST513518
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stacking latches
- side grab carrying handle
- measures 21.76" x 12.87" x 10.8"
- made of heavy-duty foamed Polypropylene
- Model: DWST08205
That's $2 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
It's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability may be limited by ZIP.
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- side shelves are Gear Trax enabled
- removable porcelain-coated grease pan
- includes a cup holder & bottle opener accessory
- Model: 463449021
Find the saw, drill, tool chest, mechanics tool set, and more that Dad is wanting this year. Over 90 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with $45 or more).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Tool 20V Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $99 (low by $71).
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- portable
- cord wrap
- also functions as a blower
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$289
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register