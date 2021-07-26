Craftsman 2000 Series 37" 5-Drawer Tool Cabinet for $289
New
Lowe's · 53 mins ago
Craftsman 2000 Series 37" 5-Drawer Tool Cabinet
$289 $369
pickup

That's a savings of $80. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the truck delivery fee.
Features
  • drawers support 100-lbs. each
  • 1,500-lb. load rating with 5" x 2" casters
  • embossed top mat
  • keyed internal locking system
  • side handles
  • Model: CMST98223BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/28/2021
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Lowe's Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's   -- $289 Buy Now