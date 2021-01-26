Costway · 46 mins ago
Costway 72" Metal Storage Shelf
$75 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN95830412" for a savings of $15, and make this the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Features
  • 5 adjustable shelves
  • measures 36" x 16" x 72" overall
  • 1,925-lbs. max total capacity (385-lbs. per shelf)
  • rubber feet
  • Model: 95830412
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN95830412"
  • Expires 2/9/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Costway Costway
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costway 37% -- $75 Buy Now