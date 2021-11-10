You'd pay at least $158 if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- At this price in White.
- While the Black option is not on sale, it does include the free mouse (a $55 value).
- The mouse is added to the cart automatically.
- Cherry MX speed RGB Silver mechanical switches
- 8,000Hz hyper-polling
- 60% form factor
- anti-ghosting
- Model: CH-9194114-NA
Hello: that's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue.
- Cherry MX Red switches
- 15 hours of wireless use
- detachable wrist rest
- adjustable LED backlighting
- Model: CH-9145030-NA
Upgrade your rig with Drop's CTRL and ALT style keyboards, with a range of switches and colors on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Drop ALT Kaihua Speed Silver Mechanical Keyboard for $160 (low by $20).
This is a low by $3 after applying coupon code "ANKERWINTER". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows OS (w/ shortcut keys optimized for all)
- Model: AK-A7726J11
Save on selection of gaming keybaords. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 (low by $2).
Apply coupon code "W6IVKEQK" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black M1 Brown Switch pictured).
- Sold by Velocifire US via Amazon.
- compatible with Mac and Windows
- Bluetooth and USB wired dual connection
- removable keycaps
- Model: TKL61WS
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It also works with PS5.
- up to 7,000mbps read speed
- up to 4,100mbps write speed
- Model: WDBAPZ5000BNC-WRSN
You'd pay over $180 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3600 MHz memory speed
- Model: CMW32GX4M2Z3600C18
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3200MHz
- Model: CMK16GX4M2B3200C16
That's the best deal we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 80 PLUS Gold certified
- 0 RPM fan mode
- 6 6+2 pin PCIe connectors
- 10 SATA connectors
- 8 4-pin peripheral connectors
- 2 8-pin EPS/ATX12V connectors
- 24-pin ATX connector
- Model: CP-9020188-NA
That's $19 under our February mention, and a current low by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 288-pin
- up to 3,600MHz operating speed
- XMP 2.0 support
- aluminum heat spreader
- Model: CMK16GX4M2D3600C18
