You'd pay at least $39 more for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 3 zone keyboard w/ 10" RGB light modes
- 6 programmable macro keys
- detachable wrist rest
- 6,000 DPI optical gaming mouse sensor
- RGB customizable backlit mouse
- Model: CH-9206115-NA
-
Expires 9/26/2021
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a $38 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- hot swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches
- per key RGB lighting
- 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor
- dedicated volume scroll wheel
- multimedia keys
- magnetic palm rest
- Model: 822-W1-15US-KR
Clip the 50% off on page coupon and apply code "KMBB7XEL" for a savings of $17, which drop it $3 under our May mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by Thousandshores Inc via Amazon.
- compatible with Windows or Mac
- 2.4G wireless connection
- scissor switch keys
- Model: GKA2-01B
That's $10 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- No warranty information is provided.
- MK360 compact qwerty keyboard
- M325 mouse
- Model: 920-003376
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $22 off list.
Update: The price has increased by a few cents to $26.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 21 different light modes for the keyboard, 7 modes for the mouse
- up to 4800 DPI
- Model: HV-KB393L-B
Buy $100 worth of P&G products to receive a $25 Costco gift card. Shop Now at Costco
- You'll need to submit your receipts here to get the gift card.
That's $15 less than you'd pay for the similar Logitech M720 elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- pair with up to three PCs
- 2 AA batteries required (unclear if they're included)
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82FG00QKUS
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|50%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register