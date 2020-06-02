That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-stock pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 6.7-oz. candle purports to burn for 70+ hours
- acts as a naturally occurring mosquito repellent
- Model: 7708
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- 275-lb. capacity
- measures 69" x 25" x 15"
- Model: 2000020271
It's $3 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in several colors (Slate Blue pictured).
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Pickup may be available in select colors.)
- purports to keep ice for up to 5 days at temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit
- holds 84 cans
- retractable, telescoping handle
- lid has 4 cup holders
- Model: 3000005863
Abandon the land in favor of some socially-distant time on the water. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose curbside pickup, or orders over $49 bag free shipping.
Save on rods, reels, lures, kayaks, and other fishing gear. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Large items may have additional fees. Curbside pickup may also be available.
Time to get to the great outdoors! Save on hundreds of items including apparel, tents, backpacking items, and more. Shop Now at CampSaver
You would pay this much for just a machete and paracord handle hatchet elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Black or Olive.
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- 10" machete
- paracord handle hatchet and knife
- sharpening stone and fire starter
- protective sheaths included for machete, hatchet, and knife
- LED aluminum focusing flashlight
- 3 AAA batteries
- 50’-foot utility cord
- 2 6cm carabiners
Save on 2019 Viathon carbon fiber road and mountain bikes from $2,098 after savings. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
You'll pay at least $17 more at other major retailers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Amazon matches this price.
- 20,000 BTUs of total cooking power
- WindBlock side panels
- removable chrome-plated grate
That's the lowest we could find by $13, before even factoring in the Kohl's cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 225 square inch cooking surface
- 11,000 BTU output
- collapsible, two-wheeled design
- hinged lid
- push-button ignition
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Antimicrobial liner
- Zippered main compartmen
- Adjustable shoulder strap
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 225 square inch cooking surface
- 11,000 BTU output
- collapsible, two-wheeled design
- hinged lid
- push-button ignition
