Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to save an extra $9, which puts it $120 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- 1080p front camera
- 720p rear camera
- live police reports
- loop recording
- driver alert system
- 16GB microSD card, low profile adhesive mount, & vehicle power adapter
- Model: DASH2316D FR
Coupon code "55CARCAMERA" drops the prices as noted below, and saves you at least $112. Shop Now at Amazon
- Upgrow 3-Channel Dash Camera for $92.25 ($113 off).
- Upgrow Dual Dash Camera for $106.08 ($130 off).
- 30FPS
- high-speed integrated chip
- 4K front and 2K rear camera
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $71.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Apply code "PREZDAY15" to save half off. You'd pay about $38 for a factory sealed pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- 22 channels
- NOAA weather channels
- voice activated transmission (VOX)
- built-in LED flashlight
- includes 2 belt clips, desktop charger, micro USB cable, and 6 rechargeable batteries
- Model: PR562BLT
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Update: It's now $21.67. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- iImmediate access to emergency channel 9 or information channel 19
- 40 channels
- Model: 19 Ultra III
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to save $8 off this car gadget everyone needs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 41.1Wh battery
- USB charging port
- built-in flashlight with SOS and strobe
- Model: CPP 12000
