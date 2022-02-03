It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 5,200-BTUs
- realistic flame effect
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: CFI-470-12-01
That's the hottest deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Bronze pictured).
- 5,200-BTU heater for up to 1,000-square feet spaces
- adjustable thermostat
- realistic flame effect
- Model: CFI-470-12-02
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- solid brass
- connects to both 1 lb. bottle and 20 lb. tank
That's an $11 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP
- 3" diameter
That is $231 off, a $10 drop from our mention two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $128. Buy Now at Joyside
- Available in Brown (pictured) and Gray Black.
- provides heat up to a 13-foot radius
- waterproof cover and wheels
It's $138 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in size 17" x 30" x 4.09" at this price.
- adjustable thermostat
- includes remote control
- flame effect works with or without heat
- 9 flame colors & 5 flame brightness levels
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Model: 100024646
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find for this accordion door by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Oak Woodgrain
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping
