Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $17

That's a low by $3 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Micro Center
- can be linked to select smart home hubs
- adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
- provides real-time status alerts and notifications
- Model: MYQ-G0301
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save on roofing, siding, insulation, ladders, scaffolding, fencing, and landscaping. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Keonjinn via Amazon.
- 40x24"
- LED backlit
- anti-fog
- IP54 waterproof rating
These start at $19 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- sealant finishing tool
- grout scraper
- 5 silicone pads
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. (It's a $9 value.) Shop Now at Micro Center
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Micro Center
|71%
|--
|$17
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$29 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$29 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register