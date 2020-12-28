Add to cart tp apply the $60 off coupon and make this the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- can drive a 5K monitor
- 85W power delivery
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 Ports
- 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Port
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Port
- 5 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2
- Gigabit Ethernet
- S/PDIF audio
- 3.5mm audio
- Model: TS3PLUS-US07-SG
Apply coupon code "RBRNAVER" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rayrow via Amazon.
- 2 HDMI ports and 1DP
- 4 USB 3.0 Type A ports
- 1 USB 3.0 Type C port
- 1 SSD enclosure
- 1 ethernet port
- 1 audio input
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "VZ4JR5KC" to drop it to a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, and get an $11 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vava-USBranch via Amazon.
- 4K HDMI
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 1 USB 2.0 port
- SD and TF card reader slots
- ethernet port
- USB-C Power Delivery port
- Model: VA-UC008
That's $2 under what most other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s
- 4 USB-A ports
- 2-foot cable
- Model: AK-A7516012
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Koohome via eBay.
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- compatible with PC, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS
- 4 USB ports
- TF and SD card reader slots
- Model: H3S10-A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $5 under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- captures footage in up to 1080 30p/1080 60i
- over 95 transitions, up to 6 picture-in-picture boxes, and more
- Model: RGCHDPR1ENAM
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
