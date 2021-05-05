CAD Audio U37 USB Large-Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Recording Microphone for $30
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 3 hrs ago
CAD Audio U37 USB Large-Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Recording Microphone
$30 $70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range
  • 48kHz sample rate
  • compatible with Windows or Mac OS
  • Model: U37
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 2 hr
    Published 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Microphones B&H Photo Video CAD Audio
Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 57% -- $30 Buy Now