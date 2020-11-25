That's a $20 drop from last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $40 under the the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Arctic White.
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Silver.
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
That's $29 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Bose via eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies
- built-in mic
- inline controls
You'd pay at least $60 more for this quantity in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: S2JSW-M003
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Blinq
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
You'd pay $36 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add three pairs to your cart to see this discount.
- Available in Black or Grey Five.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $4 under the best price you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Its laser is 4x larger than a standard laser, for more precise performance
- Built-in battery indicator
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Windows and Mac computers
- Model: GMF-00010
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Shop and save on headphones, soundbars, computer speakers, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Shipping adds $4.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in Espresso Black or Platinum Silver.
- CD player
- alarm clock
- AM/FM radio tuner
- auxiliary port
- digital display with adjustable brightness and automatic dimming
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
