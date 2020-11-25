New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose On-Ear Wireless Headphones
$90 $180
free shipping

That's a $20 drop from last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $40 under the the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • dual microphones
  • up to 15 hours of play time
  • wireless range up to 30-feet
  • Model: 714675003R
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% $110 (exp 1 wk ago) $90 Buy Now