It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's $25 under the best price we could find for it new, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
- Built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth streaming
- Model: ATS-1080R
That's $150 under our January mention, $280 off list, and the best price we could find. It's also an incredible deal for these speakers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard Cabinet Black.
- designed by Andrew Jones
- aluminum woofer
- 1" tweeter & 4" midrange cone
- Model: BS U5-SB
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $10 extra.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
It's $135 under list price when new for this "like new" Bose-refurbished product. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
- Original packaging
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$500
|Buy Now
|Dell Home
|$699 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register