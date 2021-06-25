Bosch 6A Variable-Speed Top-Handle Jigsaw for $45

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" cuts it to $34 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 120V
- 3/4" top-handle
- bevel wrench
- variable-speed control
- heavy-gauge steel footplate
- Model: JS260
- UPC: 000346398144, 754262118972
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- variable speed trigger
- 4 orbital settings
- beveling shoe cuts up to 45°
- Model: CMES612
- UPC: 885911549028
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay.
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That is $208 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- wall or floor mount
- 98% thermal efficiency
- plugs into 120V outlet
- Model: ES4
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That's around a buck under our January mention, and a current low by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Q&E AutoParts via eBay.
- See vendor details for compatibility.
- one step installation with quick click adapter
- wear resistant natural rubber wiping edge
- Model: H281
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable
- easily converted into a circle guide for making circles & arcs up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
- Sturdy 6.0 Amp motor delivers up to 3, 100 strokes per minute
- Variable-speed control includes a dial for max speed and Accelerator trigger to control Operating speed
- Multidirectional blade Clamp for the superior grip of T-Shank blades (does not accept U-Shank blades)
- Toolless blade-change system provides fast insertion and removal of blades
- Four orbital-action settings provides varied blade strokes for smooth to aggressive cuts
- Precision-machined plunging mechanism and low-vibration design Delivers enhanced accuracy and extremely smooth operation
- Always-on dust blower keeps the cut line visible and free of dust
- Heavy-gauge steel footplate provides sturdiness
- Model: JS260
- UPC: 000346398144, 754262118972
Sign In or Register