Bosch 6A Variable-Speed Top-Handle Jigsaw for $45
eBay · 40 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 6A Variable-Speed Top-Handle Jigsaw
$45 $53
free shipping

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" cuts it to $34 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 120V
  • 3/4" top-handle
  • bevel wrench
  • variable-speed control
  • heavy-gauge steel footplate
  • Model: JS260
  • UPC: 000346398144, 754262118972
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
eBay 49% -- $45 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $79 Check Price
Walmart   $101 (exp 6 mos ago) $93 Check Price