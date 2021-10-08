New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$140 $219
free shipping
That's $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
- 1/4" and 1/2" self-releasing collets
- trigger power switch
- Model: MRF23EVS
- UPC: 000346393026, 754262121880
Details
Comments
More Offers
Amazon · 2 mos ago
$219
free shipping
Features
- Versatile fixed-base depth adjustment features 1-5/8-Inch continuous micro-fine adjustment range and wrench for adjustments
- Trigger power switch located in handle for enhanced control
- Precision centering design makes it easy to keep bit on outline when using jigs, templates, dovetail fixtures and similar guidance devices
- Two-stage quick clamp system for fast tool-free conversion
- Constant Response circuitry maintains constant speed under load
- Voltage: 120.00
- Horsepower: 2.30
- Model: MRF23EVS
- UPC: 000346393026, 754262121880
Sign In or Register