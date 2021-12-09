This is $50 off and the only place we found this model. Buy Now at Lowe's
- paper towel and garbage bag holders
- rear grease management system
- 768-square-inch cooking space
- integrated front accessory tray
- electric push button ignition
- rotate and remove lid
- 60,000 BTUs
- Model: 1932
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Clip the 6% coupon and apply code "40DZ4HS3" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 14" option drops to $13.49.
- Sold by Rehave via Amazon.
- heat resistant up to 950°
- oil, water, and stain resistant
That is $100 under what most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- 363 square inch cooking surface
- ceramic firebox
- adjustable hinge lid
- folding side shelves
- ash drawer
- four-legged cart with 2 locking casters
- SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber
- Model: KJ15040320
That's a savings of $162. Buy Now at Amazon
- Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
- Folding side table
- Integrated hooks
- Model: 44010001
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Walmart
- 354-sq. in. smoking space
- thermostat temperature control
- removable wood chip tray
- 1,800W heating element
- Model: MB20077618
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 100 options, including LED and incandescent, in a range of colors. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE StayBright 24.7-foot LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights for $5.98 (low by $4).
- For orders under $45, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
