Black + Decker GoPak 12V 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery w/ USB Charger for $8
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker GoPak 12V 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery w/ USB Charger
$7.99 $42
free delivery w/ $50

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • includes a micro USB charging cable
  • powers tools and charges mobile devices
  • 4 LED status indicators
  • Model: BCB001K
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Batteries Ace Hardware Black + Decker
Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 80% $8 (exp 1 hr ago) $8 Buy Now