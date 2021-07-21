Black + Decker GoPak 12V 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery w/ USB Charger for $8

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes a micro USB charging cable
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Save $3 when you apply coupon code "35MQFIBI", making this a buck under our mention from March. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold Meihe Store via Amazon.
- designed specifically for outdoor solar lights
- anti-leaking
- recyclable
Apply coupon code "BGSOLAR535b" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Banggood
- The 25W is $22.99 after coupon ($17 off).
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Ships from China warehouse, which has a shipping time of up to two weeks.
- DC and USB output
- monocrystalline solar cells
- waterproof
- Model: SP-P50
Save $6 by applying coupon code "OUOPHO4H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HiQuick-US via Amazon.
- 2,800mAh
- recharge up to 1,200 times
- Model: HQAA2800*8
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 for these rechargeable batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-charged using solar power
- recharge up to 2,100 times
- up to 2,000mAh
- Model: BK-4MCCA8BA
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a 19" and a 12" tool box
- Model: BDST60129AEV
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 350-lb. capacity
- wooden vise jaws
- steel frame
- Model: WM125
It's $46 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 4 functions - convection bake, broil, toast, and keep warm
- 30-minute timer
At 65% off, it's the lowest price we found by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- low heat, high heat, and fan modes
- measures 7.5" x 6.3" x 9.5"
- auto tip-over shutoff
- overheat protection
- 6-foot power cord
- weighs 3-lbs.
- Model: BHDC500W46
- UPC: 819813016456
