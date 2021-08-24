Black + Decker 9" Electric Carving Knife for $9

That's around half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
-
Published 6 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "GU8Z4DW7" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- high carbon steel blade
- ergonomic handle
- full tang
That's within $4 of the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $130 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles single piece precision stamped blades includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Macy's
- hand wash
- six 4.5" steak knives
- sharpening steel and all-purpose shears
- 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 4.5" serrated utility knife, 4.5" fine-edge utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
Home Depot charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14" L x 10.25" W x 2" H
- Model: KCH-01078
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
You'd pay at least $2 more at other stores.
Update: Stock may vary by zip code. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "This washer fluid has worked great in our vehicles for years. Being in the south, I use it quite often to rinse off the pollen! I also love that it automatically applies the beading technology so that I don't have to do that manually."
- cleans bugs, dirt, and ice from windshield
- applies Rain-X water beading technology
- works in temps at low as -20°F
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments
- lithium-ion battery
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
- UPC: 885911323109, 885911368681, 784497297210, 737946603445, 884156704735, 787721392002
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Macy's
- 1,500-watts
- 3 rack positions
- 5 cooking functions
- 60-minute precision timer
- measures 15.4" x 20.5" x 13.8"
- includes air fry basket & bake/broil rack & pan
- Model: TO3215SS
- UPC: 050875823853
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes a micro USB charging cable
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|55%
|--
|$9
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register