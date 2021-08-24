Black + Decker 9" Electric Carving Knife for $9
New
Walmart · 6 mins ago
Black + Decker 9" Electric Carving Knife
$8.84 $20
pickup

That's around half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 6 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Walmart Black + Decker
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 55% -- $9 Buy Now