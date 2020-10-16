New
Lowe's · 24 mins ago
Bissell PowerSwift Compact Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum
$60 $75
free shipping

Save 20% and get a low price for a vacuum with cyclonic technology. Plus, it features the TurboBrush attachment, which you won't find on versions sold at other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • TurboBrush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, extension wand, and exclusive corner tool
  • cyclonic technology that extends filter life
  • 5 adjustable height settings
  • one-touch empty dirt tank
  • Model: 25982
