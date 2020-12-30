That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- HEPA and carbon filters
- filters the air in an up to 1,000-sq. ft. room
- whisper-quiet fan speed option
- Model: 2768A
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- recommended for rooms up to 155 square feet
- purports to remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles
- filter change indicator
- Model: HPA100
- UPC: 784331854999, 092926101015, 783761471745, 092926201005
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available at this price in White.
- for rooms up to 310 sq. ft.
- 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
- voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
- digital display
- Model: AX300T9080W/AA
Clip the on-page coupon to make this the best price we could find by at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- HEPA filter reduces 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more, as small as .3 microns
- UVC-light sanitizer purports to kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, and rhinovirus
- odor reduction via activated charcoal filter
- measures 9.06" x 6.69" x 27.56"
- Model: AC5350BCA
Apply coupon code "4IPJJHIS" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- Sold by Aiibot-Tech-US via Amazon.
- 4-layer ture HEPA filter
- 3 fan speeds
- 20dB noise level
- 1-, 2-, 4-, and 8-hour timer
- covers up to 430-square feet
- replacement indicator
- Model: A300
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 120 minutes of steam
- proofs bread
- 47-oz water reservoir
- includes wire rack, baking pan, broiling rack, crumb tray, and drip tray
- Model: CSO-300
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- washable filter
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool & dusting brush
- Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 minutes of cordless cleaning power
- Model: 29869
- UPC: 011120257847
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 3 washable microfiber mop pads
- flip-down easy scrubber attachment
- Model: BGST1566
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- captures 99.7% of particles including pollen, dust, smoke, and dander
- activated carbon and high efficiency filter
- 2 speeds
- Model: 2780A
- UPC: 011120253085
More Offers
- HEPA and carbon filters
- filters the air in an up to 1,000-sq. ft. room
- whisper-quiet fan speed option
- Model: 2768A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$280
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$280 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$330
|Check Price
Sign In or Register